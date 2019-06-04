17 pictures from Gary Taylor-Fletcher's memorable spell at Blackpool
Following today's news that Gary Taylor-Fletcher has decided to call it a day, we've taken a look back at some of his most memorable moments in tangerine.
Take a look through our gallery below:
GTF signed for the Seasiders in 2007 alongside Stephen Crainey
jpimedia
His first goal for the club came in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves in August 2007
jpimedia
Taylor-Fletcher scored his first goal at Bloomfield Road in a 2-1 win against Hull City
jpimedia
Taylor-Fletcher netted a brace in Blackpool's thrilling 5-3 win against Charlton in February 2008
jpimedia
View more