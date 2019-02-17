16 pictures of Blackpool fans watching the Seasiders draw with Charlton
Blackpool claimed a creditable draw at The Valley with 563 fans making the trip down to the capital to roar them on.
Spot yourself in our gallery of pictures?
Blackpool fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere
CameraSport
freelance
Blackpool fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere
CameraSport
freelance
Blackpool fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere
CameraSport
freelance
Blackpool fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere
CameraSport
freelance
View more