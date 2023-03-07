When fans think of Blackpool Football Club their minds no doubt go to survival battles and the Premier League years with Ian Holloway. Few may think about big name celebrities seen in the stands at Bloomfield Road or A-listers shouting about their love for The Tangerines on the television.

However, there are a handful of recognisable faces linked with the club that are mentioned every now and again by fans in the stands and online. From a famous local girl group to an antiques expert, a comedian and sports star, here are 10 celebrities believed to be Blackpool fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad