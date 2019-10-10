Blackpool FC to use Portakabins as temporary changing rooms at its training ground

Blackpool FC has been granted permission to put two Portakabins at its training ground to be used as changing rooms for the next three years

Blackpool FC has been granted permission to put two Portakabins at its training ground to be used as changing rooms for the next three years

The planning application shows one will be used for the team players and the other as a referees changing room.

The temporary buildings will be on a grassed area on the training ground site, off Squires Gate Lane.

A design and access statement states: “The existing facilities on the training ground site have fallen into disrepair over the years and are no longer fit for purpose.

“The new ownership and management of the club have committed to improving the facilities at the training ground.

“This proposal for temporary changing facilities are an initial interim measure to quickly provide the necessary facilities whilst a long term solution for the site is agreed.”