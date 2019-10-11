Blackpool FC axes its Houndshill club store after just a month

Blackpool FC has confirmed it is no longer selling tickets or merchandise from its club shop in Blackpool, despite only opening it in August.

The League One club said it is seeking a ‘more practical solution’ and its Houndshill Shopping Centre shop will revert back to an information hub while it reviews

its options.

A spokesman for Blackpool FC said: “The club is currently reviewing its ticketing and retail presence in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, with a view to setting up a more practical solution.

“While this review takes place and allows the club to assess its options, the current unit will revert to an information hub for the Blackpool FC Community Trust."

The shop only opened at the end of August and saw first-team players Ryan Hardie, James Husband, Sullay Kaikai and Curtis Tilt on hand to help with the grand opening.