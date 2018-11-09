Blackpool boss is prepared for a tough FA Cup trip to Exeter City

Terry McPhillips believes the FA Cup is a leveller in this weekend’s clash between his Blackpool side and League Two Exeter City.

The Seasiders make the long trip down to Devon to take on the Grecians, who sit in fifth place in the division below.

There are 19 clubs inbetween the two sides in the English pyramid, but McPhillips believes that will be an irrelevance come tomorrow afternoon.

“The cup still has that magic for me,” the Pool boss said.

“My main memory of the competition is Halifax Town v York City at The Shay and, 80 minutes gone, the ball hits my hand and I smash it in. The referee didn’t see it and I ran away celebrating.

“So it’s a very special competition for me, it’s the best in the world. I’m really excited, I’m looking forward to it and the lads are buzzing too.

“It’s a really tough game because we have to go all the way down there.

“It only seemed like yesterday we got back from Gillingham and Arsenal. We did drive past Arsenal’s ground on the way past Gillingham, I’m not sure how that happened.

“But it’s a leveller the FA Cup anyway. We might be in the league above but Exeter and near the top in their league and they’re doing well.

“So we’re expecting a really tough game but we go down there full of confidence and looking to win the game.”

It is another long journey down south for Blackpool’s players, who will have returned to their homes at 6am on Wednesday morning following the midweek win at Gillingham.

McPhillips added: “We’ve had a few knocks from the other night at Gillingham, which was a really tough, physical game.

“They work ever so hard so you have to match that, and I thought we did. Then we went on and played some lovely stuff.

“So there are some bumps and bruises and some tired legs and tired eyes.

“We didn’t get back until 6am again due to the motorway diversions.

“But that’s what we’ve got and the lads are buzzing coming in after a win on a Tuesday night.”