Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will discover Carabao Cup first round opponents tonight

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town have discovered their League One schedule for the 2019-20 season and tonight they will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents.
Blackpool will be ball number four and Fleetwood number 13, with the draw again split into northern and southern sections.
The draw will be made at a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, north London, from 7pm. Conducting the draw will be former Liverpool winger John Barnes and ex-Arsenal favourite Ray Parlour.
Fans can watch the draw live via the Carabao Cup's Facebook and Twitter pages.
The ties will be played in the week commencing August 12.
Northern section
1: Accrington Stanley
2: Barnsley
3: Blackburn Rovers
4: Blackpool
5: Bolton Wanderers
6: Bradford City
7: Burton Albion
8: Bury
9: Carlisle United
10: Crewe Alexandra
11: Derby County
12: Doncaster Rovers
13: Fleetwood
14: Grimsby Town
15: Huddersfield Town
16: Hull City
17: Leeds United
18: Lincoln City
19: Macclesfield
20: Mansfield
21: Middlesbrough
22: Morecambe
23: Nottingham Forest
24: Oldham Athletic
25: Port Vale
26: Preston
27: Rochdale
28: Rotherham United
29: Salford City
30: Scunthorpe United
31: Sheffield Wednesday
32: Shrewsbury
33: Stoke City
34: Sunderland
35: Tranmere Rovers
36: Wigan Athletic
Southern section
1 AFC Wimbledon
2 Birmingham City
3 Brentford
4 Bristol City
5 Bristol Rovers
6 Cambridge United
7 Charlton Athletic
8 Cheltenham Town
9 Colchester United
10 Coventry City
11 Crawley Town
12 Exeter City
13 Forest Green Rovers
14 Gillingham
15 Ipswich Town
16 Leyton Orient
17 Luton Town
18 Millwall
19 MK Dons
20 Newport County
21 Northampton Town
22 Oxford United
23 Peterborough United
24 Plymouth Argyle
25 Portsmouth
26 QPR
27 Reading
28 Southend United
29 Stevenage
30 Swansea City
31 Swindon Town
32 Walsall
33 West Bromwich Albion
34 Wycombe Wanderers