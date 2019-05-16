Blackpool and District Youth League season's fabulous finish with Hogan Cup and Plate finals at AFC Fylde

The Blackpool and District Youth Football League season ended in glorious style with its Hogan finals at AFC Fylde.

The weather and pitch were perfect and the facilities fantastic.

St Annes Yellows Under-14s and Poulton Under-15s both scored five goals to win their respective finals.

The Yellows defeated Poulton Town 5-2 to deny them a league and Hogan Cup double, while Poulton Under-15 overcame FC Rangers 5-0 in the Plate final.

St Annes Yellows had inflicted Poulton Town’s only league defeat of the season the previous weekend and they repeated that success in a thrilling final.

The Yellows led 2-1 at half-time and that’s how it remained until the final 10 minutes brought a flurry of goals.

Benny Dodd had another fine game and scored the opener for St Annes, with Harry Birkman netting two further goals.

Lewis Hiley also scored for the winners and Oliver Heywood wrapped up the victory in the closing seconds.

The prolific Alfie Douglas had equalised for Town in the first half, though St Annes opened up a 4-1 lead late on before Regan Malone scored a penalty fo the league champions.

Aladji was outstanding at the back for the Yellows, reading the game well and carry the ball out of defence superbly.

Manager Steve Robinson was delighted with the display of his St Annes team, who still have two league games to play and require two points to finish as runners-up to Poulton Town.

Harry Fallows was exceptional in goal for Poulton Town, whose manager Steve Malone will certainly settle for the league title (look out for more on their season in next week’s AllStars).

He said: “We were the better team for periods of the game and had our chances but we couldn’t get the ball over the line.

“We nearly folded 12 months ago, so we’re delighted with our season.”

There was a Poulton victory in the Under-15 Plate as Poulton FC proved too strong for FC Rangers on the day despite being reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes.

They were two goals to the good at the time courtesy of Nico Cobb and Harry Thompson, though that second yellow card threatened to change the course of the game.

However a sensational second goal from man of the match Cobb, running through from his own half and finishing superbly, made it 3-0 at half-time and left Rangers with a mountain to climb.

They didn’t give up, testing the Poulton keeper and hitting the woodwork.

However, Poulton added further goals through Harry Sutton and Joe Medcalf to seal the win. Delighted manager Parrish Cobb said: “What a great way to end the season and a great performance. And thanks to Rangers for their excellent sportsmanship.”

Rangers boss Colin Cardwell said: “We were down to the bare bones against a big side but normally our games against them are close.

“We had chances but couldn’t capitalise on the sending-off and the better team won on the day.”

Carl Wallace defied injury to give a tireless, all-action performance for Rangers in the number 10 role.

YMCA Oranges won the Under-8 Plate final in a 10-goal thriller against Kirkham Juniors Reds.

YMCA were behind after two minutes but gained control for a 6-4 victory, despite a late Kirkham fightback setting up a tense finish.

Morgan Frewer, Max McGuinness and Harvey Clayton shared the goals for YMCA, while Kyle Addison took their man of the match award for a remarkable all-round display which included stints in defence, up front and in goal.

The Under-8s Cup final was an all-Lytham Juniors affair, in which the Windmills defeated the Blues 4-1.

Again the eventual winners fell behind early but recovered to lead 2-1 at half-time and add two more after the restart.

Henry Roberts scored the first and last goals for the victors, with Thomas Thompson and Robert Lee on target inbetween. Harry McKeown netted for the Blues.

Captain Joshua Walker-Basham was an inspirational man of the match for the cup winners and first to every ball.

Windmills manager Zak Royle said: “It was a privilege to play on the AFC Fylde pitch and a great day for our team.”

The Under-7s were particularly excited to be appearing in their first finals in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Kirkham Junior Reds deeated Thornton Cleveleys 4-2 in the Plate final thanks to goals from Daniel Gill (2), Pete Thomas and Ellis Hodgkinson.

Kirkham Juniors Blues made it a club double by winning the Cup against YMCA Blacks in a thrilling final which went to penalties, two of which the Blues keeper saved for a 4-2 shootout success.

Blues scorers’ in the 3-3 draw which led to penalties were Nazar Aleksejevs, Dylan Harrison and Leo Lawrenson, while on target for the Blacks were Jake Atkin (2) and Ciaran McShane.

Ollie Broughton scored four for Wyre Juniors in their 7-0 Under-14 Plate win over Foxhall Hoops.

There were also two goals for Madam Stafford and one for Connor Ashton.

FC Rangers won the Under-15 Cup with as Josh Edwards’ hat-trick sealed a 3-0 victory over Kirkham Juniors Reds.

A closely contested Under-18 Cup final saw Jordan Caine give Blackpool Rangers the lead against Clifton Rangers, who responded emphatically to take a 3-1 lead.

Caine’s second closed the gap only for Clifton to move into a 4-2 lead.

Caine’s hat-trick goal again cut the deficit to one but they couldn’t force an equliser and Clifton’s fifth sealed the cup.

It was a fitting stage for Blackpool Rangers’ boss Charles Peill to bow out afer many years with the club.

See previous pages for the Under-14 Cup and Under-15 Plate finals.