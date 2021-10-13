Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: FY Academy Under-18s v St Annes Yellow

Sunday’s thrilling 5-3 victory over St Annes Yellows at their Mythop Road base was FY’s third in succession.

But Kevin Walker’s side, newly-formed this season and linked to the FY Futsal organisation, had to withstand a determined St Annes fightback after leading 5-0 at half-time.

FY Academy Under-18s v St Annes Yellows at Mythop Road

Walker, a former St Annes manager, told The Gazette: “We’ve made a really promising start and we need to show a bit of consistency in the games running up to Christmas.

“It’s a new team and some of the players haven’t played before, so it’s all quite exciting.

“It was definitely a game of two halves. We started strongly and were solid in defence. But in the second half we didn’t capitalise, didn’t threaten them as much and their goals set up quite an intense finale.”

Two goals by Sammy Steadman had helped to put the hosts in the driving seat, their other three coming via Keito Lipouschek, Ali Ahmed and an own goal.

St Annes Yellows Under-18s

By contrast, the St Annes side managed by Steve Robinson has come right through the youth football system from Under-7s . They went into the game second in the table after winning their first two.

Robinson said: “They imposed their game on us in the first half but we dominated the second. We found our rhythm and our passing, and we started to look like an unbeaten side.

“We had two goals ruled offside, so it could have been 5-5 but it was a good game and Kevin has FY set up well.”

Striker Harrison Hill scored St Annes’ first two goals and Benny Dodd closed the gap further to set up a nailbiting finale, though time was against the visitors.

FY Academy Under-18s

The St Annes man of the match award was shared between two-goal Hill, whose work rate was exemplary, and the composed Alex Tracy, who dictated the midfield play in the second half.

FY’s two-goal man Steadman came off the bench early and soon made a vital contribution to earn their man of the match award.

St Annes manager Robinson added: “We have new players, after some left to go to college, but we have seven or eight who have been with us right through from Under-7s.

“The fact they keep turning up for every session and many of them are mad-keen to carry on into adult football, that’s enough for me.”

Both clubs are pleased to report that FY defender Oliver Cox, a former St Annes player, was not seriously injured in a second-half collision with his own goalkeeper which resulted in a trip to hospital. Both managers wished Oliver a speedy recovery.