Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Foxhall Hoops Under-14 v Poulton Town

The outstanding Jack Ong and Alfie Douglas both scored twice as Poulton Town made it three wins out of three in the Blackpool and District Youth League’s under-14 competition with a 7-2 victory over Foxhall Hoops.

Poulton scored five without reply in the first half at Common Edge, though the second half was more competitive as Poulton made changes and Foxhall showed resolve and determination.

Douglas added to his two goals with a couple of assists, while Thomas Powl also scored for Poulton before injury forced him off.

Kobe Moore scored perhaps the most memorable goal with a long-range free-kick and Regan Malone netted a penalty.

The spot-kick had to be retaken because another player encroached on the penalty area, though the composed Malone was unfazed, finding the net both times.

Ollie Hulme also made an eye-catching contribution for Poulton and manager Steve Malone couldn’t have asked more of his side.

He said: “It was a good win in an enjoyable game played in very good spirit. Foxhall improved in the second half but we saw the game out really well.

“The season has gone well. It’s early days but it’s looking good so far.”

The Hoops hit back after the break with goals from Haydyn Ryan and Blue Eyres, who finished a fine passing move as he controlled a ball into the box and fired home.

Manager Andrew Leech said: “We didn’t really play in the first half but we juggled things around and got it right for the second half.

“It’s been up and down so far. I thought we could win the league this season but we won’t challenge until we are more consistent.

“But these players can test any team in this league if they play to their best.”

Haydyn Ryder was switched from striker to the left side of midfield in a bid to make the most of his pace and he certainly troubled the defence, being named the Foxhall man of the match.

Two-goal number eight Jack Ong was the choice for Poulton, running his heart out.