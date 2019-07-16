Big chance for Conor McAleny and Kyle Dempsey says Fleetwood Town coach

Coach Clint Hill says returning duo Conor McAleny and Kyle Dempsey have a point to prove as both get the chance to fight for a Fleetwood Town shirt this pre-season.

McAleny, 26, and Dempsey, 23, were loaned to Kilmarnock and Peterborough United respectively in January.

Both returned to Fleetwood for the start of pre-season training last month, linking up with Joey Barton’s senior squad.

Attacker McAleny and midfielder Dempsey played the first half of Town’s first friendly fixture, the 1-0 win over Wrexham, and both took part in last week’s training camp in Portugal.

McAleny played in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Championship club Millwall in Albufeira, where his hard work saw him applauded off th pitch by the travelling Cod Army.

Dempsey was one of five players in the Fleetwood party who did not feature in that match.

Town returned on Sunday to prepare for their third pre-season game away to League Two club Port Vale tomorrow.

Speaking after the Wrexham game, first team coach Hill was sure McAleny and Dempsey would have a chance to fight for a shirt, as would all their team-mates.

Hill said: “They are Fleetwood players. They went on loan last season because they wanted to play football.

“That is the only reason we let them go. They are good pros and they wanted to play football. We could not stand in their way.

“They went out, played games and have come back really fit and sharp.

“They have a point to prove.

“We will give them a platform to train and improve, and if they are up for it and show the right attitude, then they have a hell of a chance. That’s the same with every other player.”