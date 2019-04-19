Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel refused to answer any questions about last weekend's alleged tunnel incident involving Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton after the Tykes' 2-1 win over Shrewsbury

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel refused to answer any questions about last weekend's alleged tunnel incident involving Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton when he spoke to the media after his side's 2-1 Good Friday win over Shrewsbury Town.

Stendel was pictured at the game with his teeth intact after reports he had undergone emergency medical treatment after an incident last Saturday at Oakwell.

South Yorkshire Police made an arrest on Wednesday for a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault in connection with the alleged altercation involving Barton and Stendel.

That man has been bailed until May and police would neither confirm nor deny whether the man arrested is Barton.

The police would not release an age of the man bailed but did confirm that the arrest related to the alleged tunnel incident.

Stendel preferred not to comment on the matter as he focused on a valuable victory over Shrewsbury, who he admitted were the better side on the day.

He said: "We won the game because we scored twice, one more than Shrewsbury and because we have the best goalkeeper in League One (Adam Davies). I think that's the biggest reason we won today. He (Davies) was excellent today.

"It was a tough game, like the reverse fixture in Shrewsbury. It was very physical. Shrewsbury caused us a lot of problems. They had three or four big chances to win the game. they were better today but I'm happy with the result.

"I'm very happy about the reception from a lot of the supporters in the last week and today.

"We want to keep gaining points. We want nine points from the last three games and we will see what happens. It's good for us to win this game but we need more points."