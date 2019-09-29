Avro 3 Squires Gate 2: Losing start for Gate’s new boss

Squires Gate started a new era at the club with a 3-2 defeat at Avro on Saturday afternoon, but there were positives to take for new boss Luke Evans.

He had been forced into one change for the game with Adam Pennington coming in for the unavailable Ben Fletcher and also added new signings, Sohaib Ahmed and William McCaragher, to the squad.

Gate started the game on the front foot and could have opened the scoring after just 30 seconds as Ryan Charnley tested the home keeper.

Ricardo Egidi did well to find Charnley moments later but his testing cross just fell ahead of James Boyd.

It was Boyd who had an opportunity to test the keeper after six minutes when a ball through the middle found his run.

Although he was one-on-one with the keeper, the shot-stopper was out quickly to deny Boyd with his feet.

Nevertheless, Gate scored the opening goal on 16 minutes after Josh Pollard had done well to win a corner, from which Dean Ing fired home.

Avro came close to equalising on the half-hour but saw a free-kick cannon back off the post.

Gate had calls for a penalty waved away minutes later after Ing was dragged down but the referee was unsighted.

The home side then levelled on 32 minutes when Louis Potts headed a ball forward over Pennington, who was in no man’s land.

Avro started the second half the better of the two sides and nearly took the lead early on but Kyle Jacobs fired well over.

They did go in front 10 minutes into the second half through Potts, who found the net after the ball was headed back across goal.

Though Gate saw a lot of the ball, they could not test Avro and conceded again on 89 minutes.

A mistake at the back saw the ball spilled inside the area with substitute Abdul Abdallah reacting quickest to push the ball in.

The goalscoring did not end there though as Gate got another goal back deep into added time.

Riccardo Egidi was tripped inside the area as he looked to take aim at goal.

The striker dusted himself down to slot the ball past the keeper to make it a nervy last few minutes.

Squires Gate: Pennington, Mullen, Westwood, Parker, Higham, Pollard, Turner, Ing, Charnley, Boyd, Egidi. Subs: Fox, Dodd, Ahmed, McCaragher.