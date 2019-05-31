Ashley Nadesan set to leave Fleetwood Town when his contract ends this summer with Crawley Town expected to sign the striker

Ashley Nadesan will leave Fleetwood Town when his contract ends this summer with the striker expected to join League Two side Crawley Town.

The 24-year-old joined the club from non-league side Horley Town in the summer of 2016.

He initially linked up with Town's development squad and made his debut off the bench in the 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in August 2017.

The striker had two successful loan stints at League Two side Carlisle United in the 2017-18 season and at the start of this campaign.

Having netted eight times at Carlisle, Town head coach Joey Barton brought back the forward in January to compete with Paddy Madden and Ched Evans in his first team.

He made his first league start for Town in the 2-2 draw with Oxford United in January but netted just twice in the 1-0 win over Burton Albion and 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Barton had previously spoken about his desire to keep Nadesan with Fleetwood offering him a fresh deal.

However, the club has confirmed that contract negotiations have come to an end.