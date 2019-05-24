Ashley Eastham so pleased he teamed up with versatile loanees at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town defender Ashley Eastham hailed the versatility of Lewie Coyle as the right-back returned to Leeds United with a wealth of new positions under his belt.

Coyle, 23, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Fleetwood, making 93 appearances in total for the Highbury club.

But after mainly featuring as a right-back or right wing-back under Uwe Rosler and John Sheridan in 2017-18, he was utilised in multiple roles by Joey Barton this season.

And after he featured at right-back, right wing-back, centre-half, left-back and in centre midfield, the Yorkshireman returns to Elland Road having not just racked up the minutes but also plenty of new experiences.

Leeds boss Marco Bielsa is known to be a fan of versatility, just like his Town counterpart Barton.

And for Fleetwood centre-half Ash Eastham, that versatility is an asset for Coyle and for another Town loanee James Husband, who has returned to Norwich City having featured in central defence as well as in his preferred left-back role.

Eastham has enjoyed the flexibility and said: “You have to be versatile as a squad. There are certain games when it works for you and certain games it doesn’t.

“Lewie and James have been fantastic for us.

“They are not naturally centre-halves – they are right-back and left-back, full-back players, but it is great string to your bow to be versatile and play anywhere across the back four.

“Especially Coyley – he has played in about six or seven positions and he has been fantastic.”