Ash Eastham wants leaders in good voice at Fleetwood Town next season

Ash Eastham wants to see more talking and more leaders emerge among Fleetwood Town’s squad for the 2019/20 season.

Eastham was Town’s vice-captain last season, taking the armband when their designated skipper Craig Morgan was injured.

However, towards the end of the season, Town boss Joey Barton named Sheffield United loanee Ched Evans as captain.

Paddy Madden and Lewie Coyle were then named as captain for the season-ending Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers games, when Evans was injured.

Regardless of whether he has the armband, central defender Eastham still feels that he is a leader on the pitch.

And the 27-year-old wants more leaders in their team next season.

He admitted that talking and leading are areas that can be improved upon at Highbury as Barton’s players look to improve on last season’s 11th-placed finish.

He said: “With the best teams in the world you would not know who the captain is on the pitch.

“We need more of that. It is an aspect we need to improve on.

“We have a lot of young players in the side, who maybe do not have the confidence to speak up.

“I love seeing them speak up. Against Sunderland, Harrison Biggins turned around and gave me a bit of a telling- off.

“That is what I want to see. I think some of them are a bit scared to do that but it is so important because you drive standards going forward.”