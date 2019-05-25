Ash Eastham wants Fleetwood Town to use their Sunderland win as a platform for next season

Fleetwood Town skipper Ash Eastham wants the club’s players to use their win against Sunderland as inspiration for next season.

Town’s penultimate match of the season saw them fight back for a 2-1 win against the Black Cats at Highbury.

Sunderland could clinch a return to the Championship tomorrow when they face Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off at Wembley.

However, Eastham maintains Town’s victory against the promotion chasers should give them hope that anything is possible next season given the financial gulf between the two sides.

The 27-year-old said: “With the squad we have got, we have got a lot of youth; a lot of lads who have not got a lot of Football League appearances across the board.

“Results like that show them that anything is possible in League One.

“They have the biggest budget in the league; they were favourites at the start to go up and they had hopes of automatic promotion, so what tougher challenge could we have had than that?

“It is massive for this club going forward. We just have to go forward and build a consistency to that.

“We need to make sure we are at it week in week out

“That is what the manager (Joey Barton) wants to drive forward.

“Even on your off-days you need to be collecting points from games.

“We sent the fans away in good spirits and good hopes and we will all be motivated and ready to go again come pre-season.”