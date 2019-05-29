Ash Eastham says away confidence is key as Fleetwood confirm two more friendlies

Ash Eastham wants Fleetwood Town’s players to be more confident on the road next season as he targets an improvement in their away form.

Town picked up 36 points at home last season, losing only five games, whereas away they collected 25 points and suffered 12 defeats.

Asked what is the biggest lesson he learned over the past season, defender Eastham answered: “I think it is the way we play away from home.

“We need to have confidence away from home and not just go away looking to nick something.

“We are not a million miles off but winning three or four of the games we drew would have seen us into the play-offs.”

But while the centre-half wants more points on the road, he says home form can be the springboard for a challenge at the top.

The 27-year-old added: “Your home form can get you promoted, with support from the fans. They spurred us on to get that victory against Sunderland. When we got it to 1-1 they got behind us and pushed us on.”

Fleetwood Town have confirmed two more pre-season friendies.

Championship club Preston North End come to Highbury on Saturday, July 27, for a 3pm kick-off.

Three weeks earlier, Town will visit National League club Wrexham on Friday, July 5 (7.30pm).

In between, Joey Barton’s side will play two matches while at their training camp in Portugal. On their return they will visit League Two clubs Port Vale on July 17 and Carlisle United three days later.