Andy Pilley says signings show Fleetwood Town mean business ... with more to come

Andy Pilley says Fleetwood’s three signings so far this summer are a statement of intent to the whole Football League as he targets promotion to the Championship.

The Town chairman brought winger Josh Morris and defender Danny Andrew back to the club before signing highly-rated midfielder Paul Coutts this week.

Coutts, 30, clinched promotion from League One with Peterborough and his last club Sheffield United, and is keen to make an impact for Town.

Pilley told the club website that more signings are planned and he said of Town’s recruitment this summer: “They are clear statements of intent and it shows the entirety of the Football League that our intention is to be right up there and push to get out of this league and into the Championship.”

Pilley says that like Morris and Andrew, ex-Preston and Derby midfielder Coutts can make a big difference.

He added: “I’m thrilled to have got Paul Coutts in the building.

“We have been chasing him since we heard he had been released. Joey was straight on the phone.

“He is a player who has won promotion twice from this league, has undoubted quality and will make a real big difference. It really is a statement of intent.

“It shows that we mean business. The players we are bringing through the door are of top quality.

“They will help us to turn draws into wins, potential loss situations into draws.

“Make no mistake, we want to make sure we are right up there this season. Hence we are investing in such quality.”

Coutts is keen to cement a place in Town’s first team after Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder released him for an opportunity of regular game-time.

Coutts made just two starts for Wilder’s Blades as they won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Match action is a priority for Coutts, who started to train with his new team-mates only this week and so tonight’s first pre-season game against Wrexham at Poolfoot Farm may come too soon.

However, he is relishing getting back on the pitch as Town prepare to visit another of his former clubs, Peterborough United, on the opening day of the season.

Coutts said: “I need to get playing, get fit through pre-season, try to work hard, get in the team and add something to what they had last season.If we can work hard, club together and push up the table it will be a good season for everyone.

“I did some running on Wednesday. It was good to get that done and then to be with the balls on Thursday.

“It has been great. I knew some of the lads already, so it was quite easy to come in.

“It is a great changing room, a great group of lads and it has been quite easy to be fair.”