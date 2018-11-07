All-star cast in Ryan's big match for the homeless

A host of ex-professionals laced up their boots one more time to raise money for the homeless on the Fylde coast.

South Shore fundraiser ‘Big Ry’ Ryan Smith says upwards of £1,600 was raised on Friday with a charity football match at Blackpool Wren Rovers’ Bruce Park ground with the money going to Christmas gifts for the homeless.

Trevor Sinclair, Colin Hendry, Jamie Milligan, Frank Sinclair and Jon Macken were involved as Big Ry’s Ex-Pros drew 3-3 with Blackpool Wren Rovers Veterans, who then won 4-3 on penalties.

Former Seasider and current Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon, due to manage from the sidelines, even made an appearance as he came on to replace an injured player.

Big Ry said: “It was a great turnout and it was good to see Micky Mellon get his boots on in the second half as one of the former pros came off struggling at half-time.

“We raised around the £1,600 to £1,700 mark which is brilliant, so I’d like to thank all those who contributed and all the sponsors who did their bit for the town.

“With the spare money we are going to buy presents for the children that are staying in hospital over Christmas.

“We’re also hoping to get a couple of the ex pros to come down to the hospital and present the presents on Christmas Eve, which will be great.”