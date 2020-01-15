Alex Whitmore says every little detail is vital as AFC Fylde battle to climb the table

AFC Fylde defender Alex Whitmore has faith in his side to turn their National League form around and climb the table.

The Coasters remain in the relegation zone after last night’s scheduled home game against Notts County was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

But for Whitmore, who arrived on the Fylde coast from Grimsby Town in the summer, it’s about taking things one step at a time as Fylde make improvements.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s turning losses into draws and draws into wins. We’ve been leading in games that we’ve won and leading in games that we’ve lost.

“Particularly against Stockport (County) the other week. That was criminal really – we need to tighten up and hold on to that.

“There’s evidence there of good football. We’re not far off.

“It’s just those tiny little details, those individual errors and things like that which seem to go against us.

“Like at the start of the season, it’s the little rub-of-the- green moments, dodgy bounces that are falling to them and things like that.

“If we tidy up on them, I’m sure we can get a good march up the league.

“You start short-term, you get that next result on the board. Whether it’s a draw or a win, you take confidence from going unbeaten, as we did going five or six unbeaten, with the cup as well.”

Whitmore is full of praise for manager Jim Bentley, who he believes has made a big impact since his arrival in October.

The pair had previously worked together at Morecambe and Whitmore will always have a special appreciation for the boss who made him a Football League player.

“He’s been fantastic,” he explained. “It’s been a massive confidence boost to the lads.

“We were in a low place, given everything that was going on, and he’s just galvanised the boys.

“Everyone’s upbeat, confident and enjoying their football. I think that is showing in the performances.

“That’s a massive thing – making sure the lads are happy and comfortable, particularly lads who haven’t been in the team and need to feel ready to come in.

“We’re in a good place as a group. There’s no big inquest into what’s going wrong – it’s just tightening up on those few things.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Jim Bentley before at Morecambe. He gave me many league debut and I’ll forever be grateful for that.

“Some of the lads here were asking me what he was like and I have nothing but good words to say about him.”

Whitmore know that Fylde also need some momentum, having failed to record back-to-back league wins since September.

He added: “Our performances have been there and once we’ve got one or two results on the board the rest will start coming.

“Yes, we’re down there, but it doesn’t feel like it given the performances we’ve had.

“It’s a results business, we’re not naïve. It’s also very tight at the bottom and a couple of wins can really shift you up. There’s no panic stations. You get a result and then go onto the next one.”

Last night’s game was called off by the referee at a 5.30pm pitch inspection following prolonged heavy rain. A new date is yet to be confirmed.

Fylde will visit Dorking Wanderers in the third round of the FA Trophy on Saturday February 8 after the National League South club stunned Stockport County 4-0 in Tuesday's replay at Edgeley Park.