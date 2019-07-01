Alex Cairns is excited by Fleetwood Town’s early summer signings

Alex Cairns is keen to see more players follow the examples of Danny Andrew and Josh Morris by joining Fleetwood Town this summer.

Town’s keeper is excited by the two summer signings and says that the club has a chance to push for promotion based on team spirit alone.

He believes that last season’s 11th-placed finish in League One gives the Highbury squad a good foundation on which to build this time around.

Cairns said: “I think last year proved we have a solid base to the team.

“We showed resilience. We had a lot of injuries over the course of the season.

“If we can keep the core group together, I think we have a massive chance with team spirit in itself.

“We have added Josh and Danny Andrew to it who are familiar to the club and also great lads.

“I’m buzzing to see them through the door, it will be nice to see a few more.

“It is always nice to see players come.

“The core group of the squad does not need changing because we have a good, honest bunch of lads.”

Cairns and company underwent gruelling fitness sessions on returning to pre-season training last week.

Although the keeper joked about feeling ‘very stiff’ afterwards, the tough sessions were not a surprise.

“It has been tough but everyone expects that in pre-season,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone worries about it too much, it is after the sessions you feel it the most.”

Hard yards aside, Cairns also admitted he was pleased to be back with his team-mates.

He said: “My missus was fuming with me because I was bored every day.

“I got my holiday out of the way and I was ready to go back.

“We are in a group chat and we were just like ‘we can’t wait.’”