Striker Mangan joins Fylde on loan

AFC Fylde have signed much-travelled striker Andy Mangan on a month`s loan from Vanarama Nationa League rivals Tranmere Rovers.

The 31-year-old has rarely figured for the Prenton Park club this season and was absent from their 5-0 FA Cup thrashing at the hands of Peterborough on Thursday.

Mangan has, had spells with Accrington Stanley, Bury, Forest Green Rovers, Wrexham, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town,.

Mangan is expected to figure in the Coasters' squad for the home match with Torquay United on Saturday.