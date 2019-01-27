Solihull Moors 1 AFC Fylde 2: Danny Rowe’s double keeps the Coasters in contention

Danny Rowe’s second-half double made the difference as AFC Fylde were 2-1 winners at a Solihull Moors side who started the day as joint league leaders.

The Coasters made two changes from their win against Wrexham as Danny Philliskirk and Zaine Francis-Angol returned in place of Arlen Birch and the injured Lewis Montrose.

The Coasters started as the stronger of the two sides, with the first real sight of goal falling to midfielder Ryan Croasdale.

Nick Haughton held the ball up 25 yards from goal and played it into the path of the onrushing Croasdale, whose first-time effort went narrowly wide of the post.

Solihull then got firing, and the direct, aerial tactic with which they had made massive progress within the league became apparent.

Jamey Osborne’s corner was met by the towering Liam Daly, whose goalbound header was cleared off the line by Croasdale.

Chances fell for both sides throughout an open game with Solihull presented a golden opportunity after a mix-up between Jay Lynch and Neill Byrne.

The ball was nicked off them by Nathan Blissett, but Timi Odusina was on hand to clear the danger and earn a goal-kick in the process.

Solihull continued to mount pressure, and nearly found the breakthrough in Danny Wright’s 25th-minute header – only for Lynch to deny him in great fashion.

The Moors’ next big chance was thwarted by the woodwork, after Osborne sent an effort crashing off the bar.

The second half saw the Coasters fly out of the traps, with an early chance presented to Dan Bradley, after a smart one-two with Rowe.

Rowe’s weighted pass found his team-mate in space, but Bradley’s effort was saved well by Ryan Boot.

The Coasters’ tails were up and the breakthrough shortly followed as Haughton’s inch-perfect diagonal pass found Francis-Angol, who did well to look up and find Rowe six yards from goal.

Rowe’s initial effort was blocked by Daly, but the striker’s perseverance paid off, as he nestled a slick effort low into the right-hand corner at the second time of asking.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as on 67 minutes, the Moors levelled through Osborne, whose shot deflected off Francis-Angol and went beyond Lynch.

With a bumper crowd behind them, the Moors would have fancied themselves to kick on and get the winner, but Rowe had the final word.

The decisive move started out wide when Bradley’s pinpoint ball found Rowe, who switched between his left and right foot before using his left to bury it in the corner.

The aerial bombardment began again with long throws and corners continuing to test the Coasters’ backline.

As the game veered towards its conclusion, substitute Luke Maxwell shot over from distance before the final whistle signalled a fantastic win for the Coasters.

Solihull Moors: Moors: Boot, Williams, Reckord, Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne, Carter (Maxwell 77), Hylton (Hawkridge 82), Blissett (Yussuf 64), Wright. Subs unused: Carline, Flowers,

AFC Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Odusina; Croasdale, Haughton (Crawford 83), Philliskirk; Hemmings (Bond 69), Rowe, Bradley (Brewitt 88). Subs unused: Hardy, Birch.