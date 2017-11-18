No place like home for Coasters’ loanee

Striker Andy Mangan admits his loan move to the Coasters feels like ‘coming home’.

The 31-year-old, who started his professional with Blackpool, has joined the club from Tranmere Rovers until December 23.

Mangan has twice won promotion to from this level, firstly with Accrington Stanley in 2006 and again with Fleetwood Town six years later.

More success was to follow in 2014/15 when he helped Shrewsbury Town reach League One.

Mangan is expected to go straight into manager Dave Challinor’s plans this afternoon and the former Wrexham hitman is raring to go.

He said: “I have played for a couple of teams down the road and some of my family live just around the corner in Kirkham so I know the area really well. It almost feels like coming home.

“I know a couple of the lads already too so I’m really excited about getting started.

“I have been in some good teams over the years and I have enjoyed a lot of success at this level.

“I have been keeping an eye out for Fylde all season because I know Chall well and they have started great considering this is the first season in a new league.”