No let-up for AFC Fylde after the signing of Manchester United youngster

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is pleased they can still dip into the transfer market after the loan signing of Tom Sang.

The 19-year-old midfielder has joined the Coasters from Manchester United until the end of the season.

His arrival will offset the absence of Lewis Montrose, who faces a foot operation, with Sang able to play the same holding role in midfield.

Challinor said: “It is about getting the right ones in rather than just anyone.

“We accept that we are going to miss Lewis.

“Hopefully he will get his operation on his foot done sooner rather than later.

“There will be question marks into that defensive midfield role.

“We brought Tom into do that for us; whether we need a more experienced one, time will tell.

“We are fortunate to make that decision a little bit further down the line and see how things go.

“We have had two positive league wins that have put us in a good position, and if we are not full of confidence now, then I don’t think we will ever be.

“Hopefully this weekend’s game is on and then we have three important league games and hopefully we can back up what we have done in the last two weeks.”

The Coasters are due to travel to Ramsbottom United in the FA Trophy tomorrow after league wins against promotion rivals Wrexham and Solihull Moors.

The manager wants to see an improved attitude from the win over Biggleswade Town in the last round when they face Northern Premier League Division One side Ramsbottom this weekend.

Challinor said: “We had them watched since the draw was made.

“We will be strong with the team we play because we are looking to win.

“We have shown in the last two weeks against teams in our own division that, when the big games come around, we produce.

“I was disappointed the last time we played lower opposition when we played Biggleswade.

“We are not good enough to switch it on or off; we need to go in there and play with the same intensity that we did against Wrexham and Solihull.

“We know Saturday will be a difficult challenge because we go into it as favourites.

“It will be a cup final for them and we have to make sure that we do the basics well and hopefully our fitness shows up at the end.”