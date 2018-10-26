Nick Haughton says AFC Fylde is the 'perfect fit' after Salford City switch

Nick Haughton is hoping to play regular matches after swapping Salford City for AFC Fylde.

The former Fleetwood Town midfielder had only joined Salford in January and helped them win promotion to the National League.

However, the 24-year-old has returned to the Fylde coast after moving to Mill Farm for an undisclosed fee and goes straight into contention for the Coasters' match with Maidenhead United.

He said: "I had some good times at Salford; it’s been difficult for me this season but I am happy to be joining a club that is going places. The facilities and the ground here are really good.

"Add to that the team are doing well in the league and it feels like a perfect fit."

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor said Haughton, who made 40 appearances for Fleetwood between 2014 and 2018, has been a long-term target.

He said: "Nick is someone we have liked for a long time, even back to when he was at Fleetwood; he has had some good loan spells which put him on the radar of bigger clubs and Salford eventually did a deal to take him away from Fleetwood.