Nick Haughton is excited by AFC Fylde’s Easter matches with Barnet and Salford City

AFC Fylde’s Nick Haughton is looking forward to the Easter double-header with the Coasters’ National League play-off spot all but confirmed.

They welcome Barnet to Mill Farm on Friday before making the trip to Haughton’s former employers, Salford City, on Monday.

The first of those matches sees the Coasters meet Barnet in a repeat of their FA Trophy quarter-final which Fylde won on penalties.

“We obviously lost (Ryan) Croasdale and (Danny) Rowe early and we didn’t start that game well,” said Haughton, reflecting on the last encounter.

“But, we grew into the tie well and got more into it with all the lads working really hard until we won it on penalties.

“Barnet have had a decent season, obviously with making it into the fourth round of the FA Cup, but I think we can go into this game with the mentality that we can get the three points.”

After seemingly turning a corner by going eight games unbeaten, the Bees have recorded two straight losses, and with seemingly little left to play for in the league, Fylde will be hopeful of gaining three points.

On the other hand though, the Easter weekend culminates at Salford City, a side gunning for the top spot against Fylde’s Wembley opponents, Leyton Orient.

For Haughton, however, this fixture represents more that just a top-end clash, but the chance for him to return to his former club and show them what they’re missing.

“I’m really looking forward to returning there, personally,” said Haughton.

“I think it’ll be a really great game between two teams that are up there pushing for the top.

“They’ve changed a lot since I was there. They shape themselves differently with different personnel, but I’ll always back our lads to get the three points.

“They’ve hit form at the right time, no doubt, and I think they’ve won six of the last seven, so it won’t be easy.”

Conversely, AFC Fylde have been a little inconsistent of late, with the weekend’s defeat at the already- relegated Braintree Town typifying the lacklustre performances away from home this campaign.

However, Haughton is far from downbeat about the situation, and is as motivated by promotion to the Football League as anyone at the Peninsula Stadium.

He said: “You can have your blips in the season, struggle for form like Salford did for a while.

“Once these teams get going again they start beating everyone and that’s what Salford have done and they’ve done it at the right time.”