Match report: Halifax Town 0 AFC Fylde 0

In a game full of chances, both sides were unable to break the deadlock as AFC Fylde extended their unbeaten away start to the Vanarama National League season to seven games, six of them drawn.

The game started brightly for an unchanged Fylde side as Serhat Tasdemir fizzed in a dangerous ball which just evaded Joe Cardle’s run.

A well worked corner fell to Danny Rowe, and although the striker struggled to get his shot away he found Ryan Croasdale in space. The midfielder shot just wide of Sam Johnson’s right post.

Fylde continued their bright start and had their best chance of the half in the 15th minute. Cardle’s corner was met by defender Jordan Tunnicliffe, whose header bounced down off the underside of the crossbar and appeared to just cross the line. The Coasters players appealed the decision but the goal was not awarded.

Throughout the half the Shaymen looked dangerous on the counter and in the 17th minute they broke with four against three. The ball landed at the feet of Jordan Preston, who blazed over Jay Lynch’s crossbar.

Halifax best chance of the half came soon after. Defender Ryan Sellars evaded Tasdemir to enter the box and square the ball to Blackpool man Sanmi Odelusi, who scuffed his chance just wide.

In the 32nd minute Rowe’s right-foot strike was deflected, forcing Johnson into a great save to deny the Coasters the lead.

Moments later, Cardle’s pass was intercepted in the Shaymen’s half and Neill Byrne was unable to deal with the long ball which found its way to Johnathan Edwards, whose shot was stopped by Lynch.

It wasn’t long until Halifax were presented with another chance. This time a corner found defender Nathan Clarke, who headed just wide.

As the half came to an end, Tunnicliffe almost made it 1-0 after getting on the end of another Cardle corner, his effort going just over the bar.

Not to be outdone, Halifax went up the other end and almost broke the deadlock only for Zaine Francis-Angol to put his body on the line.

Fylde started the second half on top as Cardle combined well with Danny Philliskirk inside the area, though the former Blackpool attacker’s effort was easily saved by Johnson.

Ten minutes later Philliskirk again found space in the box, hitting a powerful effort straight at Johnson.

In the 69th minute Ashley Hemmings replaced Tasdemir and was involved straight away, cutting in on his left and unleashing a shot wide of the target.

The pace of Jonathan Edwards continued to scare the Coasters. The striker raced down the left but his off-balance shot was well wide.

The Shaymen were presented their best chance from a goalmouth scramble in the 76th minute but Lynch pulled off a remarkable save on the line.

Both teams appeared to tire and Fylde finished the game the stronger. Cardle tried his luck from 30 yards but his effort was deflected wide.

In the final seconds Rowe found Hemmings but he shot just over the bar from six yards under pressure.

Fylde slip a place to ninth after this fifth goalless draw of the season.

Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol, Birch, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Croasdale, Kellermann (Bond 78), Philliskirk, Cardle, Tasdemir (Hemmings 69), Rowe

Halifax: Johnson, Sellers, Clarke, Lenighan, Hanson, Maher, Edwards, Berrett, Preston, Southwell, Odelusi (Leacock-McLeon 81)

Referee: Rebecca Welch; Att: 1,197