Match report: AFC Fylde 3 Braintree Town 0

AFC Fylde maintained their terrific home record in the National League with a convincing 3-0 win over struggling Braintree Town at Mill Farm.

Goals from Serhat Tasdemir, Danny Philliskirk and Danny Rowe secured the points for the Coasters, who never really got out of second gear against their Essex-based opponents.

Dave Challinor kept faith with the same team that drew 0-0 at FC Halifax Town on Tuesday night and his faith was rewarded with a goal after 11 minutes.

Tasdemir picked up the ball on the edge of the Braintree area before placing the ball nicely into the bottom left corner, out of the reach of Ben Killip.

Braintree responded and went close through Mohammed Bettamer’s 25 yard strike which swerved just over the crossbar.

A wonder save from Jay Lynch then kept out Joe Ellul’s powerful header from six yards.

A poor touch from Ryan Croasdale gave Bettamer a huge chance to level but his quickly-taken shot was pounced upon by Lynch.

A change in referees just before the break due to illness couldn’t halt the Coasters’ momentum and they doubled their lead five minutes after the break.

A superb cross from the right from Arlen Birch was met perfectly by Philliskirk who guided his header past Killip from 12 yards.

Braintree had a golden opportunity to half the deficit as Bettamer was slipped through one on one but he slid the ball narrowly wide of the far left post.

Goalscorer Tasdemir was then replaced by Ash Hemmings before the Coasters made it safe a few minutes later.

This time a cross from the left from Joe Cardle found Rowe, who powered a header into the corner from eight yards.

Rowe almost doubled his tally when he turned his marker on the left-hand side of the penalty area before curling his shot just wide of the far right post with Hemmings just out of reach.

Half-chances followed for Zaine Francis-Angol and Cardle with the game reaching its conclusion.

At the other end Braintree used their aerial advantage to test Lynch from several corners.

The final whistle signified another three points at Mill Farm for the Coasters who moved back into the final play-off place in the process.

Fylde will be hoping for a second away win of the season when they travel to Derbyshire on Saturday to face Chesterfield.

Speaking afterwards, Challinor felt it was a performance of two halves from his players.

He said: “It was a poor first half by our standards, about as bad a first half as it’s been.

“In the second half the lads took on board what we said and I thought we managed the second half really well.

“We’d been working on crossing and finishing from crosses on Thursday and it’s paid dividends today with two good goals.”

AFC Fylde: Lynch, Birch, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Francis-Angol (Bond 72), Croasdale, Kellermann, Philliskirk, Tasdemir (Hemmings 64), Rowe, Cardle (Hardy 86). Subs not used: Brewitt, Kane.

Braintree Town: Killip, Muleba, Nieskens, Gabriel, James (Della Verde 60), Pattison, Allen, Sagaf, Bettamer (Thompson 69), Rowe (Grant 53), Ellul. Subs not used: Clarke, Webber.

Attendance: 1,535.

Referee: Peter Gibbons.