Mangan poised for AFC Fylde debut

Striker Andy Mangan is in line for a swift debut in AFC Fylde colours against struggling Torquay United at Mill Farm tomorrow.

The 31-year-old experienced campaigner has joined the Coasters on loan from Tranmere Rovers until December 23.

Asked what he thought the well-travelled Mangan would bring to Fylde, Coasters’ manager Dave Challinor responded simply: “Goals.”

Challinor has been tailing the former Fleetwood Town man for some time and not necessarily brought him in on account of the gap created by the suspension of Josh Muldoon, following his sending off at Aldershot last Saturday.

The Fylde manager said: “We had been hoping to do something before last weekend, but it wasn’t to be and it has taken a little bit more time to sign Andy.

“I have been looking to bring him in for some time and we have brought him to score goals more than anything else.

“He gives us flexibility up front and he is a really good character around the dressing-room.

“We have signed him until December 23; there was not much point in extending it beyond that as we are playing Tranmere on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and we would not have been able to play him in any of those matches.

“We will see what happens in January when Andy’s circumstances at Tranmere could have changed by that time.”

Mangan has done the rounds in his much-travelled career, playing three times under Micky Mellon at Fleetwood, Shrewsbury and Tranmere.

Mangan started off as a trainee at Blackpool, making two substitute appearances. He has also had spells at Accrington Stanley, Bury, Wrexham and Forest Green Rovers. He made 46 league appearances for Fleetwood, scoring 23 goals.

Muldoon is out for three matches, starting tomorrow following his red card in the 2-1 loss at Aldershot.

Also missing from the match with the second-bottom Gulls tomorrow is Sam Finley, who is banned for a game after five bookings.

It is an important few days for Challinor’s side as, on Tuesday, they entertain Guiseley, another side beneath them in the league standings.

Challinor said: “In both matches, they will believe a win will get them within touching distance of us in the table.”