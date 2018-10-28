Maidenhead 0 AFC Fylde 6: Danny Rowe scores two in record away win

Danny Rowe moved to 10 National League goals for the season with a brace in this mauling of 10-man Maidenhead, Fylde's biggest away win in the National League.

Fylde bounced back from their FA Cup exit by stretching their unbeaten run in the National League to eight games. They are also unbeaten in all nine matches away from Mill Farm this season.

Andy Bond and Gime Toure started in place of Ash Hemmings and James Hardy, while latest signing Nick Haughton was named among the substitutes.

The visitors took the lead after only five m inutes, when Zaine Francis-Angol powered down the left and pulled the ball back for the unmarked Rowe to fire past keeper Carl Pentney from eight yards.

Joe Cardle went close to doubling the advantage when he curled a shot just over the bar, and the hosts had the first of their few chances on 15 minutes, when James Akintunde's effort was well blocked by Neill Byrne.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men on 25 minutes, when midfielder Christian Smith was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Ryan Croasdale, who was eventually able to continue.

Fylde doubled their lead from the penalty spot on the half-hour, Rowe making no mistake after Toure was brought down.

Coasters keeper Jay Lynch made his only save of note moments later, punching clear a long-range free-kick from James Comley, but the remaining chances of the first half all went Fylde's way.

Cardle was off-target with two opportunities before Pentney's fine save denied Rowe a first-half hat-trick.

Toure headed wide from close-range before steering home Fylde's third on 55 minutes following Rowe's clever dummy.

Haughton was introduced on the hour and was immediately creative, Toure squandering chances to increase his and Fylde's tally.

Rowe twice saw efforts cleared off the line after going one-on-on with Pentney but substitute Serhat Tasdemir finally made it four on 75 minutes, curling his shot into the top right corner from Francis-Angol's pass.

Tasdemir went close to a second but Pentney tipped his shot wide for a corner, from which Jordan Tunnicliffe headed just wide.

Substitute Tasdemir was again involved in Fylde's fifth goal, teeing up Danny Philliskirk to fire low and in off the post on 86 minutes.

And Bond sealed a superb Coasters display two minutes later with a sizzling 25-yard strike.

The win leaves Fylde sixth and level with Gateshead, who visit Mill Farm on Tuesday.

Fylde: Lynch, Birch, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Francis-Angol, Bond, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Toure (Tasdemir 70), Cardle (Haughton 60), Rowe (Hemmings 80)

Maidenhead: Pentney, Clerima, Steer, Comley (Upward 66), Massey, Obileye, Odametey, Worsfold, Smith, Bird (Archer 59), Akintunde (Mulley 76)

Referee: Will Finnie

Attendance: 1,372