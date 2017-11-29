Jay's a Lynch-pin in AFC Fylde's fine run of form

AFC Fylde goalkeeper Jay Lynch believes his side are heading into Friday’s FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic in top form.

The Coasters are seven from eight in all competitions following Saturday’s impressive victory at Dover Athletic.

Their hosts went into the match second in the National League table but a solitary goal from top scorer Danny Rowe handed Fylde a priceless three points on their longest trip of the season.

Lynch displaced rival shot-stopper Rhys Taylor between the sticks two months ago. He has put together a string of sensational display and was named in the National League Team of the Week last weekend.

Lynch said: “Dover is well-known as a very tough place to go, but we had worked hard on what they did and the threat they posed.

“They man-marked eight of our players but we won our individual battles and got the ball down and played.

“We knew that if we gave them space they would trouble us but I thought the lads reduced the space really well. We stuck to the game-plan and came away with a deserved three points.

“I’m pleased to be in the team and playing well. I’ve built up a good relationship with the back four, and with Lewis (Montrose) and Jason (Taylor) sat in front of the defence. It’s been going well and long may that continue.”

The former Salford keeper was also quick to praise the Coasters’ travelling support: “The fans spurred us on throughout the game and I could hear them right from the other end of the pitch.

“It’s an awful long way to travel and they out-sang the Dover fans for much of the match, so full credit to them.”

Attention now switches to Friday’s televised FA Cup tie and Lynch admits he’s “buzzing” ahead of the historic second-round tie against the League One table-toppers.

“It’s a break from the league but we head into the game in top form and hopefully we can carry that momentum through into the FA Cup,” he said.

n AFC Blackpool were stunned by two late goals to lost 2-1 at home to Holker Old Boys in the first division of the Hallmark Security League last night.

Ben Duffield gave AFC the lead with 15 minutes to play only for the Cumbrians to score twice in two minutes through Jack Stoker (85 mins) and John-Paul Stanway (87).

Blackpool remain fifth and welcome fourth-placed Alsager to the Mechanics Ground on Saturday.