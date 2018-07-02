Jack Muldoon turns down AFC Fylde deal to sign for Harrogate

AFC Fylde forward Jack Muldoon has turned down the offer of a new deal to sign for fellow National League side Harrogate Town.

READ MORE: Slow recruitment doesn’t concern AFC Fylde boss



The 29-year-old was offered renewed terms at Mill Farm but the former Lincoln City man has opted to sign a two-year contract with newly promoted Harrogate.

It is thought the Scunthorpe-born striker wanted to move closer to home.

Muldoon, who signed for the Coasters last summer, scored 10 goals in 47 appearances last season - helping Fylde finish in their highest ever position.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was delighted to get the deal wrapped up.

“Jack has good experience of the league we will be playing in this year having done so well with Lincoln City, and more recently with Fylde,” he said.

“He’s another really good addition. We wanted to bring in another player who gives us options in the forward positions.

“We were looking for someone who is comfortable playing out wide as well as through the centre and Jack ticks that box. He’s good down either side and can also just play just off the strikers.

“It’s all starting to come together. We’ve recruited some excellent players and I’m happy with how things are shaping up.”