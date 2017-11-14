I won't buy Blackpool FC vows AFC Fylde owner Haythornthwaite

Multi-millionaire AFC Fylde owner David Haythornwaite says he has “no interest whatsoever” in buying Blackpool Football Club.

READ MORE: Here are the stories covering the case, verdict and what happens next

David Haythornthwaite

Fans have speculated that Haythornwaite could possibly table a takeover bid, given he supports the club and made two unsuccessful attempts in the past.

But the Lytham businessman says he wants to “put the record straight” and insists he won’t be making a third offer. Asked by The Gazette if he was interested in buying the club,

Haythornwaite replied: “Do you want the short answer? If so, then no.”

He explained: “It’s well known that I tried to buy the club twice before but I did not agree with how it was being run.

“But I left to take over my own football team, so now I have no interest whatsoever, despite being constantly associated with a supposed bid.“I have no interest at all in purchasing

Blackpool Football Club.

“Saying that, I do hope the fans get the club back and it does now look like it might happen.”

The football club was put up for sale last Friday, four days on from a momentous High Court ruling which saw current owners the Oyston family ordered to buy out Valeri Belokon’s shares for £31.27m.

During the bitter five-week trial it was found the Oystons had “illegitimately stripped” the club of more than £25m.

Haythornwaite withdrew his £6.75m offer to buy the club after labelling the potential takeover a “pantomime”.

The Fylde chairman stated that the Oyston family had tried to belittle him and that he wasn’t prepared to waste any more time or money on a bid.

He had previously failed to take over at Bloomfield Road when Vicki Oyston was in charge.

Commenting on last week’s High Court judgement, Haythornwaite added: “When you go to the High Court, you’re dealing with the highest level of the judiciary and these people know what they are doing.

“The award was very significant but probably fair in the circumstances. It’s fair to say justice has prevailed.”

Haythornwaite now owns National League AFC Fylde, a club that has risen through the leagues under his stewardship.

His first involvement with the club formerly known as Kirkham and Wesham came as main sponsor Vetplus in 2006.

As chairman he has overseen the club’s switch to a full-time playing staff and last season’s move to a new stadium complex at Mill Farm in Wesham.

Haythornthwaite set his club a target to be in the Football League by 2022, and they are only one promotion away from achieving that aim following promotion to the National League this year.