Home supporters will be key at Chesterfield says AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor

Dave Challinor says the outcome of AFC Fylde’s trip to Chesterfield tomorrow could depend on how hostile the home fans are towards their own team

READ MORE: AFC Fylde's show of respect following tragedy

The Spireites have endured a torrid start to life in non-league after suffering relegation from League Two last term.

Martin Allen’s men initially got off to a good start in the National League, winning their first three games, but since then they have lost eight out of 11 winless games.

It leaves them in 20th place in the table, just a point above the relegation zone, leading to discontent among the club’s fanbase.

For Fylde it could be the perfect opportunity to pick up back-to-back wins to bolster their promotion credentials after despatching bottom club Braintree Town 3-0 last weekend.

“A lot of it will depend on what the crowd are like,” said Challinor, who was highly critical of his team’s first-half display last weekend.

“I know from experience that if you’re not on a great run and you’re expected to do well, playing at home can be a difficult task.

“Sometimes it can be easier playing away from home.

“But we can’t worry about them – we’ve got to worry about ourselves.

“It’s a great place to go, a fantastic stadium for this level, and ultimately we’ve got our own things to prove because we’ve got to be better than we were against Braintree.

“I believe we can do that and, as I keep reiterating, if we can’t win the game we need to make sure we don’t lose it.”

Prior to last Saturday’s three goals at Mill Farm, Fylde had notched just four goals in their previously five games.

Scoring has rarely been a problem for the Coasters in recent seasons but Challinor is keen to make further improvements.

He added: “We’ve done a lot of work in training on crossing, getting across people and finishing.

“I think the way we are as a team, just throwing balls into the box, isn’t going to work for us.

“So balls have to be whipped in and the movement has got to be good.

“It will be good to see the goals back but Philly (Danny Philliskirk) has made a late run and got himself in there.

“Then Rowey (Danny Rowe) flashes one in the top corner.

“He has a tendency to stand still in the box and sometimes that can work if the ball comes to you.

“But we want to get across people more and that’s what he’s done.

“He’s got across his man and headed it to the far post and into the top corner.

“So it’s really pleasing that people are listening and taking things on board, because ultimately we’re trying to help them and make them better players.”

The AFC Fylde players will wear black armbands at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium after the club was struck by tragedy this week: their assistant manager Colin Woodthorpe lost his wife, Karole, after her battle against illness.

