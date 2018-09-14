Fylde don't need to score perfect goals says boss Dave Challinor

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor believes his players are trying to score the perfect goal after failing to find the net in four of their previous five games.

The Coasters, previously known for being involved in high-scoring games, have already played out four goalless draws this season with the last one coming against Eastleigh last weekend.

However Fylde – who host struggling Aldershot this weekend – remain in the play-off spots and boast the league’s second meanest defence.

“It’s a tough one,” Challinor told The Gazette.

“It’s always going to be tough because ultimately, teams are organised and will try and stop us.

“We’re in a bit of a transition and we’ve got a new group and a new dynamic up at the top end of the pitch.

“It’s about getting to know people’s strengths and weaknesses and knowing where people are putting balls.

“We’ve gone through some stuff but in the main our play in the final third is not far off, it’s just converting the territory and possession we have and being more efficient in terms of getting attempts on goal.

“We’re almost trying to score the perfect goal at times, so we’ve got to improve at that end.

“But the positive is, although we’ve not been as free-scoring as we were last season, we’ve got an awful lot more points as we did this time last year.

“So if we’re not scoring, at least we’re keeping clean sheets, we’re working hard and we’re doing the nasty bits to make sure if you can’t win a game, then don’t lose it.

“I only think it’s a matter of time before things start working for us.

“It’s working at it. We’ve got lots of competition up the top end of the pitch, in terms of attacking midfield players and wide players.

“Ultimately, there are places up for grabs and you just want someone to go and grab it.

“At the moment, Danny (Rowe) has got his goals without being at his best. Others have got to chip in.

“There are opportunities and when people get themselves in front of goal, they’ve got to back themselves and be willing to be a bit selfish to take the shot on rather than pass on responsibility.

“We will keep working at it, we will keep trying to build confidence and hopefully on a Saturday afternoon we can reproduce that and score the goals we need.”

Fylde will welcome Zaine Francis-Angol back from international duty this week but Danny Kane, who represented the Republic of Ireland U21s, will not be involved after falling ill with a bug.

He played 75 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Kosovo last Friday.

Challinor added:”Zaine is back but Danny isn’t back yet. He went to Kosovo with the Republic of Ireland and he was ill and picked up gastroenteritis while he was over there.

“He was sent home and he’s still there, so he won’t be with us for the weekend.

“Hopefully he will fly back this weekend or early next week and he will be back with us next week.

“Zaine is back and, although we did well defensively last year, it’s great having that natural balance down the wings. So that’s the one area where we don’t have a natural replacement.

“To have him back will be a big boost down that side.”