Fylde boss so pleased with his bounce-back boys

Manager Dave Challinor welcomed AFC Fylde’s return to winning ways ahead of their National League home double-header against Torquay and Guiseley.

The Coasters’s four-match winning run was ended at Aldershot on Saturday but they bounced back to beat Bolton 3-1 at Leyland in their first-ever Lancashire FA Senior Cup tie, Matty Blinkhorn scoring twice.

Challinor was pleased with the workout and said: “Every one of the lads out there needed minutes. These types of game are all about attitude for me and they all impressed me with their work ethic.

“We have to make two changes this weekend due to suspensions and I wanted them to make the decisions difficult for me.

“I wanted performances that would make people hard to leave out and I can have no complaints. They were brilliant.

“The competition doesn’t rank highly in our priorities and the result isn’t the be all and end all, but we had 10 players out there who were desperate for some time on the pitch and I couldn’t have asked for any more.”