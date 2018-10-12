Fylde boss Dave Challinor still looking for more reinforcements

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says the Coasters would be “daft” not to keep looking at ways to strengthen their squad.

The club confirmed the loan signing of Accrington Stanley’s Danny Williams last week, with the winger making his debut on Saterday after coming off the bench in Fylde’s 0-0 draw at Chesterfield.

But Challinor insists the club’s business is far from being done.

“We’re still looking,” Challinor told The Gazette. “We’ve obviously got a few injuries at the minute and it depends how long they’re out for.

“But we still need competition, we still need people – not fearing for their places – but knowing they’re under pressure to produce and under pressure to score. You have to have that.

“We haven’t got a massive squad, so if we can add potential quality to what we’ve already got you’d be daft not to look.”

Fylde return to action at Mill Farm this weekend as they take on struggling Maidstone United, who sit 19th in the National League.

The Coasters will be looking to build on their promising recent home form, which has seen them claim back-to-back 3-0 victories.

Challinor added: “We’ve continued from last year where our home record was very good. I think ourselves, Tranmere and Macclesfield had the best home records in the division.

“It was only away from home where we were, not disappointing, but could have picked up more points.

“We’ve resolved that slightly but probably aren’t better off with points because of the draws we’ve had.

“It’s ridiculous how fine the margins are, at any level, not just right at the top.

“But we just keep plugging away and hopefully continue with our good home form and play with a freedom, keep creating chances and stick them away.”

Fylde will be weakened for the Maidstone game with the absence of Danny Kane, who is away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland U21s.

Ryan Croasdale and James Hardy are available to play after coming through England C’s fixture against Estonia on Wednesday.

Left back Zaine Francis-Angol, who was due to be called up by Antigua and Barbuda, will stay on the Fylde coast to recover from an injury.

“We have got a few away but we’re okay, we’re not weakened massively by it,” Challinor said.

“Danny is away and won’t be back until next Thursday because Ireland have got games against Israel and Germany.

“Zaine was supposed to be away with Antigua but he’s stayed back with us because he’s got a pelvic issue that we’ve been managing.

“He won’t be involved this weekend, but we had already started to prepare without him as we knew he would have been away on international duty. Both Ryan and James played the full 90 minutes for England C.

“Both have been part of that squad before so the manager knows what he’s going to get from them.

“Ryan captains them and James has played in the previous couple of games.

“Thankfully both came back unscathed and are available for us at the weekend.

“It’s good for us and good for them, but it does make the week a bit difficult because they’ve been away Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“They were back in to go through analysis for this weekend and will train on Friday.”

Fylde’s Danny Kane was in the Republic of Ireland U21 side whose hopes of European Championships qualification were dashed with last night’s 3-1 defeat in Israel.

