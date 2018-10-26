FA Cup disappointment is a measure of AFC Fylde’s progress

Dave Challinor says AFC Fylde’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Chesterfield proves his side don’t have a “God-given right” to win games.

Despite taking an early lead in last weekend’s fourth qualifying round game, Fylde eventually went down to a 3-1 defeat at home to the Spireites.

Chesterfield are currently struggling at the wrong end of the National League table and the result came as a surprise to many.

But Challinor says the defeat might come as a positive as it could provide a “wake-up call” to the club’s supporters.

“We’re missing chances,” the Fylde boss said. “The three away games that jump out are Chesterfield, where Joe (Cardle) misses from four yards, Barnet where Joe misses an open goal from six yards and Halifax where Ash (Hemmings) misses from four yards in the last minute of the game. You have to take your chances.

“People are really quick to see where we are in terms of stats and goals scored and whatever else, but I think people need to look at where we were last year.

“At this point last year after 16 games we had scored 23 goals, we’ve scored 22 this year. We’d conceded 25 goals and this season we’ve only conceded seven.

“We had 10 different scorers and we’ve had 10 different scorers this year. Danny Rowe had scored seven, he’s got eight this year.

“The biggest stat for me is we had 15 points last year, we’ve got 29 this season.

“So, probably out of our doing by being so successful last year, people think things suddenly become easy.

“Maybe it’s a bit of a wake-up call for our supporters who think we have a God-given right to win games.

“Let’s get it right, we know where we are. This is a tough league and we’re in a good position. We’ve got no God-given right to beat any team.”

Fylde are on the road this weekend as they make the long trip down to Maidenhead United in the National League.