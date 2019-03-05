Dave Challinor: Winning is what matters now but I still want to improve AFC Fylde

Winning is all that matters for AFC Fylde at this stage of the season but that hasn’t stopped Dave Challinor demanding more from his side.

The Coasters came from behind to battle their way to a 2-1 win over Maidenhead United on Saturday thanks to goals from Danny Rowe and Tom Crawford.

While Challinor admitted the three points are all that matters, he still wants to see more from his players in the final stages of the campaign.

The Coasters boss said: “I’m always going to be not critical but a person who looks at things to see where we can improve.

“It wasn’t a great performance on Saturday but ultimately we’ve seen it through.

“I said to the players that they should use this as motivation, because if we can get the performances right the majority of the time the results will take care of themselves.

“We can be miles better but the big thing is it’s three points and I’m delighted to get that. Hopefully we can be an awful lot better next weekend at Boreham Wood nd still win.”

Two players to enjoy a positive outing against the Magpies were midfielders Ryan Croasdale, who was named man of the match, and matchwinner Crawford.

“I thought they were both okay,” Challinor added. “They’re both good footballers, and when we play with a two – with Lewis Montrose being out – there’s Croasdale, Crawford and Danny Philliskirk who can do a job in there. Andy Bond is more of an attacking one.

“I would have liked them both to have passed it forward a little bit more, especially first half.

“That’s my standards being very high for them because I know what the potential of the two of them is. But they’ve done a job in there for us in difficult conditions.”

Fylde very rarely play with two strikers but that’s what they did on Saturday to counteract Maidenhead’s approach – with Stevenage loanee Alex Reid making his full debut alongside Rowe.

“We wanted to play Rowey in a bit of a more withdrawn role because we knew how they would set up,” Challinor explained.

”They play with a deep-lying midfielder but he’s a centre-back really, so we just felt that would give us an opportunity to get two centre forwards on the pitch.

“We didn’t get the ball forward early enough to them, which allowed Maidenhead to drop back in and make it difficult for us, certainly in the first half.

“We didn’t get between the lines and we didn’t play forward enough when there was the opportunity to.

“Alex did well last week and he’s one that could certainly start a press for us at the top of the pitch.”

Dan Bradley was down to start against Maidenhead but was withdrawn before kick-off, replaced by Ash Hemmings.

“He just felt something in his calf, a shooting pain,” Challinor said. “With what we’ve got coming up, you’ve got a decision to make whether you risk him with the potential of him being out for three to four weeks if something pulls.

“The physio has taken a look and he can’t actually find anything wrong with Dan, so we’re just hoping it’s a minor thing and we’ll see how he is.

“Hopefully it will be nothing and he’ll be available for weekend.”

Five matches take place in the National League tonight, though Fylde will almost certainly remain fourth and six points behind leaders Wrexham from one fewer game.

However, the gap between Fylde and third place would increase to four points if Leyton Orient won their game in hand at Barrow this evening.

Salford City can pull level with Fylde by beating Sutton United, who themselves need a result to climb back into the play-off zone, as do Harrogate Town who face Bromley.