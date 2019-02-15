Dave Challinor warns AFC Fylde of Chesterfield’s threat

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has warned his players not to take three points for granted when they host Chesterfield tomorrow.

It is the first of a Mill Farm double-header for the Coasters, who welcome Havant and Waterlooville on Tuesday evening.

Challinor’s players and their visitors both need three points on Saturday but for vastly different reasons.

The Coasters sit fourth in the National League table, six points adrift of the leaders Solihull Moors – but only five points separate them and ninth-placed Eastleigh.

In contrast, the Spireites’ first season since being relegated from League Two sees them only out of the relegation places on goal difference.

Despite a huge overhaul in the summer, Martin Allen was unable to guide them to the top end of the table and paid the price by losing his job just after Christmas.

He was replaced by former Fleetwood Town manager John Sheridan, who left League Two club Carlisle United for a return to one of his former clubs.

“We have to get a certain amount of points,” Challinor said after Tuesday night’s FA Trophy win against Ramsbottom United, which saw the Coasters progress into the last eight.

“If we do lose Saturday and Tuesday, is it the end of our run? Of course not but they are big opportunities.

“With the way the results went at the weekend, there are six teams still scrapping and there are going to be twists and turns.

“We can only take care of our business. We play Chesterfield at a time when a new manager has come in; different thoughts, different voice and a different way of playing a little bit.

“We have to make sure we are bang at it; they should be a lot higher than they are.

“They are a really experienced team and we know we have to be right at it physically; we have to make sure we’re right at it.

“We have to make sure we recover and go into Saturday, looking to put down another marker.”