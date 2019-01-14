Dave Challinor’s fury as AFC Fylde labour to FA Trophy success

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor posed serious questions of his players despite watching them progress in the FA Trophy.

The Coasters laboured to a one-goal victory against Biggleswade Town at Mill Farm on Saturday.

Nick Haughton’s goal proved the difference between the two teams but Challinor was in no mood to congratulate his players at reaching round three of this season’s competition.

He said: “If they look back in five or 10 years and ask why (they weren’t successful), then look in the mirror – the answer is straight in front of them.

“We shouldn’t have won the game, because we did so many things wrong.

“If they’re the levels we’re going to get to, then we are going to get hammered in the next two games.”

The draw for the third round will be held at Wembley Stadium at 12.15pm on Monday and broadcast live on talkSPORT2.

Sixteen teams remain in the Trophy with the third round matches taking place on Saturday, February 2.

As well as a place in the quarter-finals, the winning teams will also pick up £8,000 from the competition’s prize fund.

The Coasters’ match will be the third in a potentially decisive fortnight for their league and Trophy hopes.

They are next in action on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Wrexham at Mill Farm before travelling to Solihull Moors – who are presently third – on January 26.