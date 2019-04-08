Dave Challinor pays tribute to AFC Fylde players following their Eastleigh victory

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor hailed his players’ character after their come-from-behind victory against Eastleigh at the weekend.

Facing an Eastleigh side who could have overtaken them with victory, the Coasters slipped to an early two-goal deficit at Mill Farm.

Dan Bradley pulled one back but it could have been worse for Challinor’s players – only for Jay Lynch to make amends for conceding a penalty by saving the resulting spot-kick.

Fylde capitalised on Lynch’s heroics as second-half goals from Jordan Tunnicliffe, Nick Haughton and Alex Reid sealed the 4-2 win.

“It was a massive, massive win and I think we showed huge amounts of character today and a fully deserved three points,” said Challinor.

“They were cheap goals to concede, as we knew they’d be a threat from set pieces, but the manner of the goals – two free headers – is disappointing.”

“But we got ourselves a goal, back in it, and from that point on we controlled the game a lot better.”

“I wanted us to play on the front foot with an urgency, but there’s a difference between urgency and panicking, which is what we did, and the penalty summed it up.

“But, the second half, we were fantastic, and the manner of the goals were very pleasing.

“Both Bradders (Bradley) and Nick Haughton were due goals, so it’s great for them to score, as was Reidy (Reid) who took his superbly.”