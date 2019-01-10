Dave Challinor hopes Mason Bloomfield will still play big part for AFC Fylde this season after his horror injury

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor expects wounded Norwich loanee Mason Bloomfield to be back at Mill Farm within two months.

READ MORE: Challinor needs to boost Fylde squad for crunch clash with Wrexham

Bloomfield. 22, is recovering from surgery after suffering a compound fracture to an arm just 23 minutes into his Coasters debut in the 3-2 defeat at Bromley on Saturday.

Manager Challinor confirmed the attacker is out of hospital and revealed the word from the Championship club is that Bloomfield should be back in six to eight weeks.

Challinor added that the 22-year-old looks set to return to Mill Farm once he has recovered, so could still play a big part in his fifth-placed National League club’s season as they eye promotion to the EFL.

Challinor told The Gazette: “Mason was operated on on Saturday evening. It has been screwed and they have done what they have to.

“It was a compound fracture that came through the skin and exposed both bones in his forearm.

“He is back at home and able to move his hand and his wrist, so we are looking at six-eight weeks.

“Then it is a question of whether the player wants to play and the club allow it.

“The early signs from both Nathan and Norwich are that they want him back here as quickly as possible.

“He wants to get back out there playing, which is massive for us. It also says a lot about his character that he is not going to let this affect him and he wants to be back playing as quickly as possible.

“Although we are disappointed, we know that on the horizon he will come back to us and hopefully play a big part towards the back end of the season.”

Challinor was not happy with Fylde’s defensive performance at Bromley and says his injury-hit squad must improve, starting against Biggleswade Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

He added: “The big thing for me is that you cannot expect to score four goals to win a game away from home.

“The goals we conceded were poor and if we continue to concede like that we will make it difficult for ourselves.”