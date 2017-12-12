Coasters target FA Cup third round spot

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has called on his side to be at their best in Tuesday's FA Cup second-round replay against Wigan, with a trip to face Premier League Bournemouth the prize for the winner.

The Vanarama National League club secured a 1-1 draw against the 2013 winners on December 1 courtesy of Danny Rowe's second-half penalty.

And with a lucrative clash against Eddie Howe's men in the third round on offer, Challinor wants his players to make the most of their opportunity at the DW Stadium.

Challinor told his club's official website: "We have a real opportunity on Tuesday to set up a game against a Premier League side so we have to be right at it."

The Coasters will be without suspended defender George Edmundson after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday's defeat at Boreham Wood.

Challinor said: "George Edmundson's late booking has ruled him out of the game, which is very frustrating.

"We will have to make at least three changes to the team now."

Wigan manager Paul Cook said he is also likely to make changes for the clash but insists he is fully focused on guiding the Latics into the third round.

"We know they'll give us a difficult game because these games have a habit of being tough to put to bed," he told www.wigantoday.net.

"The likelihood is we will make changes but it won't be mass changes. We can assure our supporters, we want to go through to the next round."