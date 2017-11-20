Chart-topper Rowe seeks more hits for AFC Fylde

Hotshot Danny Rowe goes into tonight’s home clash against Guiseley in red-hot form after his double in Saturday’s 2-0 win over struggling Torquay.

Rowe has scored seven in his last six games in all competitions and is the first player to reach double-figures in the National League this seaosn.

The club’s record goalscorer, who bagged 50 last season, helped the club climb two places to 16th with his brace against the Gulls.

Fylde welcome another team in the relegation zone tonight and Rowe said: “I was very pleased with the result but I wouldn’t say that we played particularly well.

“We were a goal up at the break but perhaps didn’t deserve to be.

“The first half was end to end and they had their fair share of chances too. We were letting them in too often and that’s something we wanted to put a stop to at half-time.

“They still had the odd chance in the second half but our second goal killed the game off really. I haven’t scored a header for ages, so that was favourite of the two

“I could probably be better in the air, so hopefully that can improve and I can start adding a few more.

“To score twice and pick up three points is a good day, though, so I can’t complain.”

Dave Challinor’s side have now won their last four home games and Rowe is keen to make it five tonight.

He added: “Up until recently performances and results had been better away from home, but our home form has picked up of late and we want to start putting even more points on the board here at Mill Farm.

“We have a bit of history with Guiseley but that makes no difference to me. We are simply going out there to win the game.

“They have got a new manager in (Paul Cox) and results have picked up, so it won’t be easy.”

Rowe has proved all his doubters wrong this season as he rose to the top of the National League goal charts and the frontman added: “I’m very pleased to be top of the goal charts but it doesn’t mean much right now.

“It’s the same as a team being top of the league at this stage of the season. I’d rather be there at the end of the season rather than now!”

n After Squires Gate’s seven-match unbeaten run under new boss Andy Clarkson ended with a 5-0 hammering at Barnoldswick, they aim to get back on track at home to Burscough in the second round of the Macron Cup tonight.

