Challinor: Ref had no choice but to call AFC Fylde match off

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor was disappointed by the postponement of tonight's home clash with Guiseley but admits the decision was the correct one.

The Vanarama National League match was called off around 90 minutes before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Opponents Guiseley had arrived at the time the decision was made but Challinor admitted the decision was unavoidable.

He told The Gazette: "The pitch was fine at around 4pm but then the rain really came down over the next 90 minutes, and when the ref arrived at 5.30 it was clear there was no chance we could play.

"The ground staff did a lot of work but the damage had been done and there was a lot of surface water.

"We have to think of players' welfare and for reasons of health and safety we could not have started the game. There would have been a risk of injury."

Hoping to build on Saturday's 2-0 home victory against Torquay, Fylde are unbeaten at home for two months and were seeking a fifth straight victory at Mill Farm tonight.

Challinor added: "This was definitely an opportunity to back up Saturday's win and improve our league position, so it's disappointing and frustrating that we haven't been able to play."

And he revealed that one one player is more frustrated than most: "It means that Jack Muldoon's suspension now carries over into next week and he misses the FA Cup tie against Wigan, though it's his own fault," he manager said.

"It was a chance to record back to back wins but now our focus turns to Saturday's visit to Dover."

Tonight's Macron Cup tie between Squires Gate and Burscough was also rained off.