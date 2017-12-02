Boss Challinor's message to AFC Fylde players after FA Cup draw

Dave Challinor wants his AFC Fylde team to enjoy their moment in the sun but warned hard work is ahead if they want to reach the glamour of the third round of the FA Cup.

Danny Rowe rifled home the leveller from the penalty spot to cancel out Will Grigg’s 44th-minute header and earn the Coasters a 1-1 draw in last night's second-round tie against Wigan Athletic at Mill Farm.

The Coasters are now in the hat for the third round for the first time in their history and face a replay at the DW Stadium on Tuesday week

Challinor said: “I’m delighted to be in the draw still. It is something to look forward to regardless of what happens in the replay.

“The focus switches certainly for us to the coming weeks but they have got to enjoy it.

“After that second half, we deserved something just on effort alone.

“The lads worked their socks off, got that bit of luck which you need and thankfully we have got a replay.

“We have a very tough ask, as we have to recover and we have got a tough trip to Boreham Wood then a Tuesday night game where they can really enjoy a Premier League stadium.

“We want to go out there and perform but first and foremost we have to work because if we don’t we will get picked to bits.”

Rowe, 27, has rifled home 130 goals in the past three seasons but penalties are a collector’s item and Challinor praised him for his cool in front of the live BBC cameras.

He said: “We are not a team that gets a lot of penalties – you can count on one hand the penalties Danny has had.

“But you still back him nine times out of 10 to score.”s