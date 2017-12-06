Another FA Cup success story for Fylde

Fylde Ladies earned a place in the third round of the Women’s FA Cup with a solid 2-0 victory over Guiseley Vixens.

Goals late in each half Sophie Charlton and Lauren Davis secured a comfortable win at Kellamergh Park.

The Fylde side will be at home again in the next round, having been drawn to face Plymouth Argyle in the New Year.

Fylde Ladies welcomed Guiseley for the second time this season as they looked to replicate the men’s team, who had also secured their own place in the draw for the third round.

A number of injuries saw Fylde make significant changes to their line-up, with defenders Hannah Mitchell and Becky Abbott both completing their first full 90 minutes of the season.

Straight from the kick-off, Fylde’s intent was clear to see as a number of early half-chances were created by the home side.

However, resolute defending from the visitors thwarted the hosts in the opening stages.

Guiseley’s Ebony Njie made the first clear break for the visitors with a charging run down the wing.

And despite an initial challenge from Fylde’s Laura Merrin, Njie won the ball back before seeing her shot blocked by goalkeeper Alex Brooks.

Fylde hit back with a chance of their own when Sophie Charlton, recent Goal of the Month winner, tested Guiseley stopper Beth Seasman with a powerful header.

Seasman was increasingly the busier of the goalkeepers and made another save moments later from Lauren Davies’ long-range strike.

Fylde almost took the lead when the ball found winger Merrin in front of goal but her shot crashed back off the crossbar.

The breakthrough eventually arrived for the home side a minute before the whistle blew for half-time. Fylde striker Sophie Charlton benefited from a badly timed clearance and calmly lobbed the ball over Seasman into the back of the net.

After the interval, Fylde continued to look the more likely, creating numerous chances.

However, they couldn’t find a way past the outstanding Seasman. The pick of her bunch of saves was an excellent one to tip over a superbly struck Davies effort.

Fylde finally grabbed a second goal in the dying moments, when star of the show Davies surged forward before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.